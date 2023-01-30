Chicago man sentenced to 30 months behind bars for fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Chicago man is behind bars after his role in a conspiracy to commit fraud causing millions in losses to the Grand Traverse Band (GTB) of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

66-year-old Britan Douglas Groom from Chicago was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in causing losses of over $1.1 million. He was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker to spend 3 years on supervised release and pay back $1,124,292.68 as well as forfeit $302,052 from his fraud.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced the sentencing on Monday.

“This fraudulent scheme hurt every member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians,” said Totten. “Instead of using the funds for the benefit of all tribal members, Groom and his co-defendant lied to the tribe and used the money for their personal benefit. My office is committed to holding fraudsters fully accountable for their crimes.”

For a year in 2016, Groom’s friend, Chester Randall Dunican, served as the CEO of GTB, which is a tribal entity focused on opportunities for the benefit of all members of the Tribe. Officials said Duncan told the Tribe would benefit by investing in a proprietary water filtration company, R.O. Distributors, in which they would lease water coolers to businesses in Michigan and Florida.

Dunican and Groom created and controlled R.O. Distributors which was a shell company.

A million dollars was invested by the Tribe in which most of the investment was directed by Duncan to send to another shell company, Evergreen Distributors LLC. This was before the company transferred over $700,000.00 of the proceeds to the personal bank accounts of Groom and Dunican. Meanwhile, the Tribe was later told by Duncan that he expected the business to grow and needed additional funding.

The Tribe denied the request which resulted in Duncan telling the Tribe that High Sierra Distributors, LLC, acquired R.O. Distributors. Duncan told Groom to then find someone to pretend to be a representative from High Sierra to meet with the Tribe and pitch another $2 million investment. Someone was recruited as a representative but was discovered to be a school teacher from Illinois before any more funds were agreed to.

The Tribe fired Duncan.

Chester Duncan will be sentenced in Grand Rapids on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.

