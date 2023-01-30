Capital Area Libraries partner with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for bed drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) partnered with the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to host a drive in February.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization that helps build and deliver beds to kids who need them. CADL announced on Monday that they have partnered with the non-profit organization to help host a drive From Feb. 6 to Feb. 28. Organizers said people can donate new twin-sized bedding, specifically for comforters, sheet sets, pillows, and bed-in-a-bag sets that are age-appropriate for boys and girls, ages 3 to 17. All 13 branches of CADL are open for donations and people can donate by placing items in a special Sleep in Heavenly Peace collection box.

CADL Executive Director Scott Duimstra said he is grateful to partner with the organization.

“All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to sleep, so we are inviting our communities to come together and donate bedding to those in need,” said Duimstra.

To learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace as well as how you can volunteer, you can visit the organization’s website.

