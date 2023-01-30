Behind the scenes of Jagged Little Pill

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show—is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony® winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy® winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). “Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.” (The New York Times)

You can see it at the Wharton Center January 31-February 8th.

To find more information about the show and tickets: https://www.whartoncenter.com/events/detail/jagged-little-pill

