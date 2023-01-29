Sleep in Heavenly Peace holds build a bed community event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got a chance to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace Lansing Chapter build 40 beds for kids in need.

On Saturday afternoon, the organization built 40 beds for kids in need. Their new warehouse allowed them to build inside instead of outdoors. The chapter helped about 27 children who were left without beds after The Knob Hill Apartment fire that burnt down in December 2022.

“What we’re doing is we are building beds for kids aged 3 to 17 who are sleeping on the floor or some other uncomfortable situation. It’s been determined by Sleep in Heavenly Peace research that about 3% of any population kids do not have a bed to sleep in”

The Lansing Chapter has delivered four beds to the kids.

