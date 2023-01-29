First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You will notice a change in the temperatures this week. Most days this week plan on high temperatures in the teens and low 20s. We do see slightly warmer air Thursday and Friday, but a gusty wind both of days will still keep a chilly bite to the air. Our average high temperature is now 30º with an overnight low of 16º.

Today scattered light snow showers are possible in the morning. While snow accumulations shouldn’t be much more than a dusting, it may still be enough snow to cause scattered slick spots on some roads. Most of today we will be under the clouds with high temperatures near 20º. Some breaks develop in the clouds tonight and that will allow temperatures to tumble back to around zero. Tuesday starts off partly cloudy, but an increase in the cloud cover is expected in the afternoon. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper teens. Wednesday and Thursday will both be breezy days with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures return to the mid 20s Wednesday and the low 30s Thursday. Temperatures tumble back into the teens for highs by Friday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 30, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 56° 2013

Lansing Record Low: -22° 1867

Jackson Record High: 59º 2013

Jackson Record Low: -15º 2019

