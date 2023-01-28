Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as another winter storm moves in

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day as another winter storm targets Mid-Michigan.

This system is unlike other ones that we have seen lately because Mid-Michigan will be placed in the battleground of rain versus snow. This will be dependent on how far north this system goes. If it takes a northerly route, the highest snowfall totals will be north of the area but if it takes a more southerly route, it will bring more of a wintry mix and rain to the area. At this point, computer models are still all over the place and some show mostly rain for the area and others show mostly snow. This is a fluid situation so make sure you stay with News 10 for updates throughout the day.

At this point, our forecast is for mostly snow from Lansing on north with a wintry mix south of I-96. This will all begin as snow this afternoon after 3 p.m. and then tonight, some warmer begins to move in and that’s when a changeover to a wintry mix and/or rain is possible. This wintry mix could bring a period of freezing rain and that means some icing concerns are possible. The best chance for this will be in an area between Lansing and Jackson. South of I-94, there is the chance that this changes over to all rain and that means much lesser totals can be expected there. So, bottom line is that from Lansing on north, this should be all snow. From Lansing to Jackson, this is where the rain/snow battle is most likely and here you can expect snow and a wintry mix. Further south, this will start as snow and then change to a wintry mix and then to all rain. All precipitation will come to an end before lunchtime Sunday.

Snowfall accumulation will be highest the further north you go. From I-94 on south, 1-3″ is likely, from I-94 to I-96 2-4″ of snow is likely, and north of I-96 3-5″+ of snow is likely. This forecast can change moving forward so stay with News 10 for more updates. Roads will become icy and snow covered this evening and the worst impacts on the roads will be overnight and into early Sunday.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.