Olivet Eagles stay undefeated

The Eagles outscored Stockbridge 38-21 in the second half
STOCKBRIDGE OLIVET
STOCKBRIDGE OLIVET(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet was looking to stay undefeated hosting Stockbridge and early the Panthers were playing spoiler.

After trailing, Stockbridge tied the game at 24 but the Eagles would not be denied win number 13.

They dominated the second half outscoring the Panthers 38 to 21 and rolled to a win 71 to 46 the final and remain undefeated.

