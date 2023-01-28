Olivet Eagles stay undefeated

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet was looking to stay undefeated hosting Stockbridge and early the Panthers were playing spoiler.

After trailing, Stockbridge tied the game at 24 but the Eagles would not be denied win number 13.

They dominated the second half outscoring the Panthers 38 to 21 and rolled to a win 71 to 46 the final and remain undefeated.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.