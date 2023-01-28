Northwest Mounties sweep Parma Western

Northwest girls improved to 13-1
PARMA WESTERN JACKSON NORTHWEST
PARMA WESTERN JACKSON NORTHWEST(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Northwest girls basketball team defeated Parma Western 64-41 in Jackson Friday night.

Northwest’s Mara Mitchell led all scorers with 21 points as the Mounties remained unbeaten in the I-8 conference.

The win was Northwest Head Coach Ryan Carroll’s 201st with the girls basketball team, having picked up number 200 on Tuesday. The school celebrated Coach Carroll at center court between the girls and boys games Friday night.

Northwest improved to 13-1 with the win. They will host St. Johns on Tuesday, the 31st.

Parma Western fell to 7-7 in the loss. They will look to return to their winning ways Monday, when they host Battle Creek.

The Jackson Northwest boys basketball team won in a tight game against Parma Western Friday night, 57-48.

Jackson Northwest improved to 9-4 on the season with the win. The Mounties will be back in action on Tuesday, when they will play at Leslie.

Parma Western fell to 1-10 with the loss. They will host Mason in their next game, also on Tuesday.

