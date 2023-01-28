MSU Coach Suzy Merchant to miss Illinois game after car accident

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Universities’ head women’s basketball coach will miss Sunday’s MSU game against Illinois due to a car accident.

MSU Athletics said Suzy Merchant will miss Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is said to be okay. MSU Athletics said coach Dean Lockwood will act as the head coach while she is in the hospital.

The team is still set to travel to Illinois for the game.

