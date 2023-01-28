MSU basketball players meet with puppies named after them

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society had some special visitors.

The shelter has nine puppies named after members of the MSU basketball team, who stopped by to say hello to their namesakes.

After hearing about the puppies, Tyson Walker called up the shelter to see if they could meet.

“They are just really nice guys. It made the staff feel really good,” said Penny Pearsall. “It was just one of those special moments that we had no idea was going to happen and it’s just kind of turned into this really cool thing.”

Pearsall said she hopes with the puppies’ popularity, they will find their forever homes soon.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on its official website. You can donate money directly to the Capital Area Humane Society here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Teen killed in 3-vehicle Clinton County crash
Eastbound Saginaw Hwy between Nixon Rd and Broadbent Rd is closed for a car v. pedestrian crash
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
Arisknight Arkin-Everett Winfree
East Lansing man accused of kidnapping Italian woman, multiple sexual assaults
East Lansing High School
East Lansing High School students, parents voice concerns over campus violence

Latest News

MSU basketball players meet with puppies named after them
Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks
Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks
Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks
WILX Weather Webcast 1/27/2023 PM