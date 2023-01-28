Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deer has earned himself the nickname Lucky after surviving nearly two weeks with his head stuck in a Halloween pumpkin bucket.

His head was freed from the bucket Sunday.

A Metro Detroit group assisted in the rescue in Lansing’s Groesbeck neighborhood. Rescuers had a difficult time separating him from his herd and neighbors turned to the owner of the Nottingham Nature Nook in East Lansing for help.

The group was eventually able to catch Lucky alone, where they used a magnetic net to trap him safely and remove the pumpkin.

“Luckily a lot of the neighbors have trail cams in the backyards, so then that night the place where the herd usually went to eat, that neighbor reported that they were there and he was there too,” said Cheryl Connell-Marsh. “So we have been keeping an eye on him, we’ve seen him every day since then.”

Connell-Marsh has been putting out water for Lucky to make sure he’s not dehydrated after his ordeal and to help him make a full recovery.

