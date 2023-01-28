Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deer has earned himself the nickname Lucky after surviving nearly two weeks with his head stuck in a Halloween pumpkin bucket.

His head was freed from the bucket Sunday.

A Metro Detroit group assisted in the rescue in Lansing’s Groesbeck neighborhood. Rescuers had a difficult time separating him from his herd and neighbors turned to the owner of the Nottingham Nature Nook in East Lansing for help.

The group was eventually able to catch Lucky alone, where they used a magnetic net to trap him safely and remove the pumpkin.

“Luckily a lot of the neighbors have trail cams in the backyards, so then that night the place where the herd usually went to eat, that neighbor reported that they were there and he was there too,” said Cheryl Connell-Marsh. “So we have been keeping an eye on him, we’ve seen him every day since then.”

Connell-Marsh has been putting out water for Lucky to make sure he’s not dehydrated after his ordeal and to help him make a full recovery.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Teen killed in 3-vehicle Clinton County crash
Eastbound Saginaw Hwy between Nixon Rd and Broadbent Rd is closed for a car v. pedestrian crash
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
Arisknight Arkin-Everett Winfree
East Lansing man accused of kidnapping Italian woman, multiple sexual assaults
East Lansing High School
East Lansing High School students, parents voice concerns over campus violence

Latest News

MSU basketball players meet with puppies named after them
MSU basketball players meet with puppies named after them
MSU basketball players meet with puppies named after them
Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks
WILX Weather Webcast 1/27/2023 PM