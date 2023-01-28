Jackson Lumen Christi Hockey overcomes two 5-minute majors in win over Eastside Stars

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite two 5-minute majors against Jackson Lumen Christi in the third period, the Titans outlasted the Eastside Stars for a 3-2 win Friday night at Suburban Ice Arena.

The Titans went into the first intermission down 1-0, as Eastsides, Alex Contreras scored with :35 left.

Both teams scored early in the second, and the Titans tied it up less than 30 seconds into the third on Brett Terry’s second goal of the game.

Then, during their second major penalty, defenseman Luke Sexton blocked a shot and went in alone to score on a breakaway.

From there, the Titans held on for their fourth win in a row.

“The kids are finally playing to their potential,” said head coach Dan Brady. “We knew we’d have a lot of close ones, and that’s a good one to get...we’ve lost a couple of those so it’s nice to get a close one.”

Terry added: “We just played as a team the whole game and never quit...the two five minute penalties...we pushed through together, came as a team, and came out with a win.”

Next, the Titans take on Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at the turn of the month.

