Eklund brothers lead Pewamo-Westphalia to road win at Fowler

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - In front of a packed gym Friday night in Fowler, the Pewamo-Westphalia Eklund brothers certainly put on a show.

After an early deficit, both senior Jamison and freshman brother Grady absolutely scorched the nets the rest of the way to help P-W to a 68-54 CMAC win at Fowler.

The first quarter was a game of runs -- Fowler shot out of the gate and raced out to a 12-3 lead, with P-W all out of sorts on the road.

But then Dominic Schneider’s club rode their dynamic brothers, as both Jamison and Grady single-handedly carried P-W through an enormous 19-0 run to end the opening quarter, which was capped by a triple by Grady at the horn.

“You could definitely tell we had a nine-day layoff,” Schneider said. “We came out sluggish, but I kind’ve expected that. Our guys really took over and hit some shots. They really locked in defensively.”

The big, intimate setting may have had the Pirates out of sorts to start, but once the ball found the net, it was smooth sailing the rest of the night for both Eklunds, who combined for 56 of the Pirates’ 68 points.

“I missed a couple threes and I got a little nervous,” Jamison Eklund said after pouring in a game-high 35 pints. “We decided to keep our heads up and keep battling. This was a great atmosphere. Probably one of the funnest games I’ve ever played.”

Jamison’s freshman brother had himself a night as well, acclimating himself to a big-time game nicely with 21 points, including a barrage of three-pointers.

“This is by far the most hype gym I’ve ever played in and it felt really good winning.” Grady said. “It’s definitely really fun and I hope we keep getting better and get to better, bigger things.”

Winning its fourth game in the last five outings, P-W moves to 9-3 overall and 5-1 in the league.

The Pirates will host Potterville on Feb. 1.

Fowler drops to 7-4 and 4-2 in the CMAC and will try to rebound at home against Portland St. Patrick’s on Feb. 1.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.