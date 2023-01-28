Dewitt moves to 13-1 with win over Waverly

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt sophomore guard Tara Kurncz was a 1 person wrecking crew as the Panthers held off the Waverly Warriors 54-34 at DeWitt.

The Panthers surged out to a 20-to-1 lead out of the gate but Waverly fought hard to cut the lead to 10 late in the second quarter.

That’s when Kurncz buried a 3 point buzzer beater to extend the lead to 13 at the break.

Kurncz finished with a game high 31 points as DeWitt ran its record to 13-and-1.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.