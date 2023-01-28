Dewitt moves to 13-1 with win over Waverly

Sophomore guard Tara Kurncz finished with a game high 31
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt sophomore guard Tara Kurncz was a 1 person wrecking crew as the Panthers held off the Waverly Warriors 54-34 at DeWitt.  

The Panthers surged out to a 20-to-1 lead out of the gate but Waverly fought hard to cut the lead to 10 late in the second quarter. 

That’s when Kurncz buried a 3 point buzzer beater to extend the lead to 13 at the break. 

Kurncz finished with a game high 31 points as DeWitt ran its record to 13-and-1.

