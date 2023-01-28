Charlotte boys sweep season series against Lansing Sexton

Braden Hill led the Orioles
LANSING SEXTON CHARLOTTE
LANSING SEXTON CHARLOTTE(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte going for the regular season sweep of the J-Dubs after winning the first meeting by three but it was Sexton who jumped out to the early lead.

But Charlotte, behind the efforts of Braden Hill, came back and got the win 61 to 50.

Charlotte plays Paw Paw next, and the J-Dubbs take on Lansing Catholic.

