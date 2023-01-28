Charlotte boys sweep season series against Lansing Sexton

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte going for the regular season sweep of the J-Dubs after winning the first meeting by three but it was Sexton who jumped out to the early lead.

But Charlotte, behind the efforts of Braden Hill, came back and got the win 61 to 50.

Charlotte plays Paw Paw next, and the J-Dubbs take on Lansing Catholic.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.