Whitmer calls for free Pre-K for all Michigan children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for free pre-kindergarten for all Michigan 4-year-olds in Wednesday’s State of the State address.

State superintendent Dr. Michael Rice praised Whitmer’s proposals. One of the proposals, MI Kids Back on Track, will invest in one-on-one tutoring sessions for struggling students. It will also help pay for after-school programs that allow time for teachers to help children succeed.

Some school leaders are having mixed feelings about Whitmer’s plan to provide preschooling. The head of the Educational Child Care Center (EC3) in Lansing said free preschool comes at a cost.

“I think it’s going to provide access to families who are unable to afford to send their children to quality elite childhood education programs,” Cherlyn Tay said.

It’s a positive Tay can’t deny, but she’s concerned about the funding taking away from nonprofit centers like EC3. Rather than putting funds into opening up new programs, Tay suggests supporting the programs that already exist.

EC3 is experiencing staff issues and Tay wondered if the other new programs will have the same issues.

“It’s always an option for us to open up GSRP classrooms,” Tay said.

In order to qualify as an early educator for the Great Start Readiness Program, you have to have an associate’s degree in early childhood education or child development, a valid classroom CDA credential or an existing 120-hour approval.

“There is really not that many graduates or teachers out there with that qualification,” Tay said.

Joel McGuire, a parent from Shiawassee County, said he’s experienced success with a similar program called Head Start.

“We didn’t have to pay anything,” McGuire said.

He was able to send all three children to preschool at a time when they were struggling. However, Head Start isn’t state-wide, so he’s concerned about an increase in taxes with the new program.

The Ingham Intermediate School District said in order to qualify for the Great Start Readiness Program, family income should be below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines. The expansion Whitmer is seeking would have no income requirement.

