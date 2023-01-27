Two men charged in 2018 Bath Township death of hunter appear in court

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The two men charged for the 2018 shooting death of hunter Chong Yang appeared in court Thursday.

Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Twp. and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns were charged with murder four years after Yang’s body was discovered in 2018.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Olson and Rodway appeared for their probable cause conference in Judge Michael Clarizio’s Court in St. Johns on the following charges:

One count of Felony Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole; and

One count of Felony Firearm, a two-year felony.

The Department of Attorney General alleges that the defendants killed Yang while hunting, and stole the victim’s headlamp, knife, backpack, and shotgun.

Both defendants are being held without bond. Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 21.

