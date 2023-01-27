Staudt on Sports: MSU edges Iowa, high school basketball preview
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in high school basketball, and more.
More:
- College basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82
- Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
- Woman finds stray kitten under her seat during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
- No. 22 Spartans Return Home Against Maryland, Face No. 6 Ohio State on the Road
- Laingsburg brothers leading Wolfpack to historic season
- Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle wreck months after fire
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.