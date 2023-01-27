Staudt on Sports: MSU edges Iowa, high school basketball preview

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in high school basketball, and more.

More:

