Snow on the way and Studio 10 previews a classical performance

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk to preview Friday’s show, which will feature a birthday celebration at Michigan State University. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a preview of our next round of snow expected this weekend.

Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 27, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 61° 1916
  • Lansing Record Low: -22° 1885
  • Jackson Record High: 64º 1916
  • Jackson Record Low: -12º 2003

