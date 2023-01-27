Schools Rule: Waverly High School builds passion for robotics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Building a robot from scratch sounds complicated, but Waverly High School students have it down to a science.

Robotics coach Jeff Parks might not be teaching the skills that are normally taught in a traditional classroom. He said the robotics program is a way for students to learn new things.

“Grit, determination, problem-solving, taking the time to build real-world solutions,” Parks said. “It is the greatest way to teach some things that are hard to teach in a classroom authority.”

Student Naomi Salas said working with her teammates is a highlight of the program.

“Collaboration really just builds your teamwork skills and it shows you why other people are important and you can’t just take on everything yourself,” Salas said. “Having a huge plate is a lot and then when you divide it among people, it makes it much more manageable and significantly more fun.”

This is Waverly High School’s sixth year of the program and the school is already seeing students reach their goals.

“We’re already starting to see our students in some really successful places,” Parks said.

He credits the students’ passion and love for the program is the reason behind that success.

