LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We have several rounds of snow ahead today into the weekend and both will cause some travel issues across the area.

First Alert #1: Round of snow #1 rolls into the area around 4 P.M. today. Snowfall totals are not all that impressive and will be around an inch, but this snow teamed up with wind gusts near 35 MPH will have the snow we already have on the ground and the snow falling from the sky blowing around. Between the two plan on a slow afternoon commute. High temperatures today will be in the low 30s. Any snow will come to an end this evening, but the clouds will hold on through the night. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 20s.

First Alert #2: Saturday will start off under the clouds. If you have some errands to run you will want to get them done Saturday morning or early afternoon before round #2 of snow arrives in the mid-afternoon. Once the snow starts flying Saturday afternoon it will continue until early Sunday morning. Sunday morning we will wake up to 2-4′' or more of fresh snow. Once the snow ends early Sunday the morning hours will be mostly cloudy. We may see some sun come out Sunday afternoon. High temperatures this weekend will be near 30º both days. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid 20s and Sunday night we drop back to near 10º.

