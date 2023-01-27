One wounded in south Lansing area shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shooting victim was found by Lansing police in the area of Cedar and Northrup St.

Several 911 calls for a car shooting at another car were reported around Cedar and Miller, according to police.

The shooting also hit multiple area businesses.

WILX is at the scene and will provide an update when more information becomes available.

