Now Desk: Gusty winds and snow for the afternoon
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about our snow chances for the weekend. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning.
More:
- Gusty winds and snow this afternoon
- Fatal car v. pedestrian crash closes part of Saginaw Highway
- East Lansing High School closed Friday for safety concerns
- Whitmer calls for free Pre-K for all Michigan children
- A new game plan to stop K-12 hackers
- Ukrainian students visit Michigan State Capitol
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 27, 2023
- Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
- Lansing Record High: 61° 1916
- Lansing Record Low: -22° 1885
- Jackson Record High: 64º 1916
- Jackson Record Low: -12º 2003
