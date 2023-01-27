Now Desk: Gusty winds and snow for the afternoon

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about our snow chances for the weekend. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 27, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 61° 1916
  • Lansing Record Low: -22° 1885
  • Jackson Record High: 64º 1916
  • Jackson Record Low: -12º 2003

