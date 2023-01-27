A new game plan to stop K-12 hackers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new plan was announced Thursday to protect schools and students from cyberattacks.

Experts said hackers are getting more creative in how they go after personal information. Now, the government is giving school districts the tools they need to crack down on cybercriminals. The effort is being led by Rep. Elissa Slotkin and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. They have a new report with specific recommendations.

In November, the Jackson County Intermediate School District was the victim of a cyberattack that left more than a dozen schools closed for more than a week. To protect schools from future attacks, the government’s cybersecurity agency is encouraging schools to set up additional security measures to make it harder for criminals to hack their systems.

“We’re going to do all of the things that are mentioned in that report. We had been doing many of them and we’ve certainly reprioritized and are really speeding up those kinds of security efforts,” said Kevin Oxley, superintendent at Jackson County ISD.

Oxley said the investigation into last year’s hack is still ongoing.

“Cyberattacks aren’t new, but cyberattacks on schools, nonprofit agencies – those are new and it’s just a different kind of mindset,” Oxley said.

Criminal Justice professor at Michigan State University, Tom Holt, said the recommendations from the federal government are fairly easy to use but they could get expensive. However, he said the cost of not putting these safety measures into place is also high.

“These are good first steps but the biggest challenge that schools are going to have is limited budgets and limited staff,” said Holt.

For the Jackson County Intermediate School District, Oxley said the biggest change is the need to have their systems closely monitored around the clock.

“We were doing much of this, all the best practices, prior to our incident. But it just accelerates the need to do things and to prioritize them first and foremost,” said Oxley.

Slotkin said in a statement that schools seem to be on the front lines for cyberattacks and that providing tools to stay protected is important when addressing the growing threat of these attacks. Keeping school budgets in mind, the federal government is working with other agencies to find free or low-cost security tools.

