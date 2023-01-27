In My View: The future of high school sports doesn’t depend on athletes, coaches

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All this week the CAAC has been honoring its officials in all of its sports, boys and girls. Schools around the state to some degree are doing the same.

The future of high school sports in Michigan in my view depends not on athletes and coaches but on officials to work all the games. It’s tough getting enough and without them, there are no sports competitions.

In my view the CAAc and the MHSAA are completely wise to honor officials in all sports as much as they can, in a manner just like First Responders are now being more and more honored for their work on a daily basis.

