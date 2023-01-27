MSU Music to host 13th annual Mozart birthday concert

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - – Great music like annual traditions is part of the repertoire at the Michigan State University College of Music.

For more than a decade, the annual Happy Birthday Mozart! concert honors one of the world’s greatest composers and anchors the College’s esteemed Joanne and Bill Church West Circle Series.

This year’s celebration takes place on Monday, Jan. 30h , at 7:30 p.m. in Fairchild Theatre. Throughout the history of the beloved concert, fabulous performances by MSU artists and guests have included some of Mozart’s best-known piano sonatas, chamber works and arias. Deborah Moriarty, who also serves as professor of piano and chair of the Piano Area at MSU, is the director of this popular annual event that welcomes patrons for birthday cookies after an inspirational concert.

“Mozart was not only a wonderful composer, but also a prodigy as a pianist. We are excited to feature a few of his many compositions for the piano,” said Moriarty. “In this program we progress from solo piano to piano four hands and conclude with the sonata for two pianos.”

Born January 27, 1756, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is heralded the world over as one of the greatest composers in the history of Western music, having applied a range of expression that creates a universal musical voice.

Works include Sonata for Solo Piano in C Major, K.330; Sonata for Piano Four-hands in B-flat Major, K358; and Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major, K. 448. MSU pianists taking the stage include Tamar Mikeladze, Deborah Moriarty, Derek Polischuk, and Eric Zuber.

