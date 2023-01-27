Michigan Senate moves 2 Whitmer priorities forward

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is moving forward with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda aimed at getting more money in people’s pockets.

Thursday, it approved an expansion to the Working Family Tax Credit, but some senators think this could be opening the state up for fraud.

This proposal would give a tax break for low-income families when they file their taxes this year.

“Trying to provide targeted tax relief to working families, to those people who are struggling who are working sometimes minimum wage jobs, sometimes two jobs,” said Sen. Sam Singh, (D) East Lansing.

The proposal is a compromise and will take effect so people will see that credit when they file their taxes this spring.

Sen. Singh said it was important to not phase in this tax credit.

“People are dealing with inflation, they’re dealing with higher costs and a variety of issues,” said Singh.

Bethany Broom-Dombrowski told a senate committee Tuesday she received the tax credit in 2011 before it was reduced.

She said this credit helped her make ends meet as a single mom.

“The money I received was a huge relief because my take-home pay never seemed like enough. Especially after taxes, paying for high cost and high deductible health insurance,” said Broom-Dombrowski.

But not everyone thinks the state should expand this tax break.

Sen. Jim Runestad, (R) Oakland County, said it opens up the state to fraud.

“The IRS estimates nearly 28% of all earned income tax credits, totaling $19 billion a year are improperly paid,” said Runestad.

The State Senate also approved two other proposals Thursday, including repealing the pension tax. That will be phased in over four years for people with public pensions.

Another proposal moves up Michigan’s primary to February 27th. That vote was along party lines, with Republicans withdrawing their support after voting for it in 2022.

All three proposals now move to the House of Representatives.

