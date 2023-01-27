Lansing man arrested for alleged threat to school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police report a suspect is in custody Friday for allegedly making threats to a school on social media.

After an alleged threat to the Sheridan Road School, police report arresting the suspect at his Lansing home in where a weapon was discovered. The suspect is being charged with a felony.

Authorities report responding to the threat just before 6 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.