Lansing man arrested for alleged threat to school

(Atlanta News First)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police report a suspect is in custody Friday for allegedly making threats to a school on social media.

After an alleged threat to the Sheridan Road School, police report arresting the suspect at his Lansing home in where a weapon was discovered. The suspect is being charged with a felony.

Authorities report responding to the threat just before 6 a.m.

