On The Job Report: 1/27/2023

CNC Machinist

MANTISSA INDUSTRIES

Description:

BENCHER/POLISHER & CNC VERTICAL MILL TRAINEE

Mantissa Industries, Inc.

Mantissa Industries, Inc. in Holt, MI 48842

$15 - $23 an hour - Full-time

Seeking people interested in learning a skilled trade. We will train to operate and setup CNC vertical mills. Must be highly motivated and a critical thinker. Must have excellent attendance, be punctual and have transportation.

We are not looking for a machine operator that just pushes buttons, but rather a sharp individual that can adapt and grow in a small machining facility.

We need an ambitious person that can follow instructions, work with minimal supervision, and get along well with others.

Starting duties will include learning to maintain all machinery and keeping areas clean. You will also learn to bench and polish parts in preparation for delivery.

This is a skilled trade and we are offering the opportunity to earn a living. Experience is not required though we will certainly offer higher income for experienced individuals.

Benefits:

• Dental insurance

• Health insurance

• Paid time off

• Vision insurance

Schedule:

• 8 hour shift

• Monday to Friday

How to Apply:

To apply, send resume to: accounting@mantissainds.com Or Call: (517) 694-2260

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/33257095

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 33257095

Delivery Associate

PEAK PERFORMANCE LOGISTICS

Description:

** OUR DRIVERS HOLD THE KEYS TO OUR SUCCESS**

Driver - Delivering Amazon packages starting at $17/hr. + bonuses

Peak Performance Logistics LLC., a delivery service partner of AMAZON, is now serving Lansing and the surrounding communities. We offer Extended Health Benefits, A Bonus Program, Paid Time off, 401K and Tuition reimbursement. We also present the opportunity to join our growing organization (with on the job training) and provide our clients with high quality service and ON-TIME deliveries! Some of our employees think of it as getting paid to work out while you get to deliver smiles and enjoy the outdoors!

Our company is in search for highly motivated, professional, and qualified employees to become Delivery Associates and safely drive our company provided vehicles. THE MISSION is to deliver packages to our customers doorsteps ON-TIME. Becoming a Delivery Associate does have required qualifications

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Safely operate our delivery vehicles in all weather (Residential & Commercial)

Utilize a handheld device for proper routing and delivery information

Able to lift up to 50 lbs. packages; walk up and down stairs and in and out of a vehicle

Work 8-10 hour shifts (Part-Time and Full-Time hours are available)

BENEFITS

Extended health care

On-site parking

Vacation & paid time off

401K

College tuition assistance

Company events & social hours

Bonus opportunities

QUALIFICATIONS

Eligible to work in the United States

At least 21 years of age

Valid Driver’s License

Successfully pass a background check

Equal Opportunity Employer Peak Performance Logistics LLC is an equal opportunity employer. Peak Performance Logistics LLC. does not discriminate on the basis of age, gender, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, veteran status, political affiliation, disability, genetic information or other non-merit factor.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Shifts range between 8-10 hours per day and shifts are available 7 days per week

Safely drive and operate your delivery vehicle at all times

Use handheld device for routing information, customer delivery information

Must be comfortable driving and working in varying weather conditions

Load and unload packages to be delivered

Lift packages up to 50 lbs

How to Apply:

Text: (517) 643-3416

Please include your name and phone number. Resume may be submitted to P2logisticsmgt@gmail.com.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/81506652

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 81506652

Nurse – LPN/RN

BURCHAM HILLS RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

Description:

**Interested in receiving up to a $3000 sign-on bonus??**

Full Time, Part Time and Per Diem Positions Available, including 12-hour shifts.

RN and LPN openings in Sub-Acute Skilled Rehab Nursing – Get the respect nurses deserve in a challenging and rewarding environment! Use and expand your skills. Make independent decisions regarding nursing care for complex high-acuity rehab clients, including post-surgical, IV, trach, TBI, wounds, and more. Burcham Hills consistently is rated 5-star for staffing while maintaining low staff-to-client ratios.

Excellent Benefits, strong and confident team, supportive, experienced management, progressive work culture. We offer shift & weekend premium pay, a generous paid-time off package, free easy-access parking, tuition reimbursement, specialty training, CEU’s, opportunity for career advancement, on-site wellness center, and more.

Not interested in full time? We get creative when it comes to meeting your scheduling needs. Talk to us about our part time and per diem opportunities.

Requirements:

Associates Degree

How to Apply:

www.burchamhills.com/careers

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/3144491

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 3144491

More: On The Job Report.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.