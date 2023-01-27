Governor pushing gun reforms in Michigan State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Democratic-controlled legislature to pass new gun laws.

That call is fueling a debate at the Capitol about whether red flag and safe storage laws would prevent shootings.

The governor said if the state had these laws on the books, the mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021 wouldn’t have happened, but gun advocates said these laws would be un-enforcement.

“The time for only thoughts and prayers is over,” Whitmer said during Wednesday’s State of the State.

Whitmer wants to see gun reforms on her desk this year. Part of her proposal to state lawmakers this week includes safe storage laws, which would require gun owners to lock up their guns at home.

“What I went through was so personal to me. It’s really made me act on these certain issues,” said Oxford High School shooting survivor Dylan Morris.

Morris is a senior at Oxford now. He was there when Ethan Crumbly shot and killed four students. Morris said he feels a safe storage law could’ve saved his classmates.

“Definitely since it’s such a crucial part of our tragedy in Oxford if it was in place, it could’ve prevented the shooting or used to convict the parents afterward,” said Morris.

“As a gun owner myself, I advocate for safe storage,” said Brenden Boudreau, Great Lakes Gun Rights director.

Boudreau said a safe storage law isn’t enforceable.

“There’s no way for the state to ensure universal application to the law that people are going to do this,” said Boudreau.

The governor also wants Michigan to join 19 states with red flag laws, which would allow a judge to temporarily remove someone’s guns if someone is at risk.

It’s something Senator Sue Shink said she’s heard from both sides of the aisle.

“Democrats and Republicans, hunters and non-hunters, there’s a common sentiment ‘We don’t want guns in the hands of people who are going to commit violence against other people,’” said Sen. Sue Shink, (D) Jackson.

Many Republican lawmakers said they won’t support red flag laws because they think they’re unconstitutional, but that doesn’t mean they won’t work to find common ground.

“I think we’re more than happy to work with the governor at every turn to make schools safe across Michigan,” said Rep. Greg Markkanen, (R) Houghton.

The governor also said she wants to see universal background checks for all gun purchases reach her desk this year.

Similar bills have been introduced in the past, but never got a hearing in the Republican-controlled legislature.

