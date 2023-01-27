GM partners with Lansing Community College to train students in manufacturing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors is partnering with Lansing Community College, in hopes of better-preparing students for jobs in manufacturing.

Thousands of workers come into the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly every day and plant Executive Director Satya Veerapaneni is excited to bring in a new set of faces.

“Trying to invest into the community building up the skill set for people that live in the community that provides them better-paying jobs,” said Veerapaneni.

General Motors distributed $600,000 to fund workforce development studies across the nation. Lansing Community College was one of the seven community colleges in the country that received a grant for $40,000 from General Motors.

LCC President Dr. Steve Robinson said the college has been training students in manufacturing since the fifties.

“Our students really bring a great deal of experience, hand on training to their jobs here at GM which is why I think we’re such great partners with General Motors,” said Robinson.

Robinson said the grant is going to benefit the training LCC offers. Keeping students on track for success.

“LCC has been a great solution provider in talent development in the auto industry,” said Robinson.

General Motors’ lead manufacturing teacher Tabatha Spedoske works one-on-one with new hires.

“They’re eager, they’re ready to learn and they ask a lot of questions,” said Spedoske.

Robinson said the automotive industry is a great part of our history and students should take advantage of manufacturing jobs.

“They’re great opportunities for individuals and families to have great jobs,” said Robinson.

Jobs Robinson thinks will bring value back to the community.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.