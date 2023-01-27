Free testing still available as Michigan COVID numbers drop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID cases in Michigan are down for the fifth consecutive week.

According to the CDC, 82 of Michigan’s 83 counties are at a low COVID level.

Michigan reported 6,530 cases on Tuesday, the lowest number since April. As the new XBB.1.5 variant emerges and spreads through communities, it is not expected to impact COVID numbers due to its cold-like symptoms.

Many people are believed to have the variant unknowingly.

At-home testing is still being offered for free for all Michigan households. You can get your testing kits here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.