East Lansing High School closed Friday for safety concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School is closed Friday due to safety concerns. All other ELPS buildings will remain open.

The closure comes as high school students staged a walkout Thursday morning following concerns over an increase in student fights. The Thursday night basketball game between East Lansing High School and Okemos was postponed due to safety concerns. Last week, a gun was found in a student’s backpack during a fight at the boys’ varsity basketball game. The student does not go to East Lansing.

Friday night at 5:30 p.m., East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon is hosting a school and public safety session for students and parents to voice their concerns. It will be at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing.

The East Lansing Board of Education is hosting a special meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in the East Lansing High School auditorium, located off Burcham Drive.

No further details about the meeting have been revealed.

