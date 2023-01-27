East Lansing Board of Education to host special meeting Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A special meeting will be held Monday by the East Lansing Board of Education.

According to officials with the school district, the meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the East Lansing High School auditorium, located off Burcham Drive.

Further details regarding the meeting were not revealed. The announcement of the meeting comes after East Lansing High School experienced protests, lockdowns and postponed sports over safety concerns over several days.

The East Lansing High School will be closed Friday, but all other East Lansing Public Schools buildings will remain open.

