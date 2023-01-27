Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was killed after striking a tree while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula Thursday afternoon.

The driver, Alain Davis, 46, of Charlotte died after life-saving measures by responders failed, according to Michigan State Police.

Authorities report Davis was traveling east on Trail 413, reached a Y-intersection and was unable to negotiate the curve, leaving the trail and striking tree stumps sticking out of the snow. She was then ejected from the snowmobile and struck a tree at a high rate of speed.

Davis was traveling with her husband who was on a snowmobile near her when the crash occurred, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers from the Manistique Outpost and Gladstone Post report the snowmobile crash happened at approximately 2:45 on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Rd. in Schoolcraft County.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.