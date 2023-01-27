Fatal car v. pedestrian crash closes part of Saginaw Highway

Saginaw Hwy between Nixon Rd and Broadbent Rd for crash
Eastbound Saginaw Hwy between Nixon Rd and Broadbent Rd is closed for a car v. pedestrian crash
Eastbound Saginaw Hwy between Nixon Rd and Broadbent Rd is closed for a car v. pedestrian crash(Taylor Gattoni)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Westbound Saginaw Hwy is open.

Eastbound Saginaw Hwy between Nixon Rd and Broadbent Rd in Delta Township is closed due to a fatal car v. pedestrian crash that happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Eastbound Saginaw Hwy will be closed for four hours.

News 10 is working to find out more information. Check out the News 10 traffic map for the latest updates

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Teen killed in 3-vehicle Clinton County crash
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Arisknight Arkin-Everett Winfree
East Lansing man accused of kidnapping Italian woman, multiple sexual assaults
East Lansing High School
East Lansing High School students, parents voice concerns over campus violence

Latest News

East Lansing High School closed Friday for safety concerns
Rounds Of Snow
Rounds Of Snow
East Lansing Board of Education to host special meeting Monday