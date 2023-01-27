Fatal car v. pedestrian crash closes part of Saginaw Highway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Westbound Saginaw Hwy is open.

Eastbound Saginaw Hwy between Nixon Rd and Broadbent Rd in Delta Township is closed due to a fatal car v. pedestrian crash that happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Eastbound Saginaw Hwy will be closed for four hours.

News 10 is working to find out more information. Check out the News 10 traffic map for the latest updates

