Authorities identify suspect accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old man arrested for reportedly stabbing a girl from Springfield Township Wednesday.

Julian Antonio Pinedo of Monmouth, Ill. was arraigned Thursday and charged with one count of assault with intent to murder.

The victim told authorities she met Pinedo on social media, who drove to her home from Illinois, became angry and attacked her with an eight inch knife after she refused to have sex.

Pinedo is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $2 million bond.

A probable cause hearing is set for Feb. 7.

