Allen Neighborhood Center educating community on growing food at home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It certainly doesn’t feel like Spring outside right now, but it will be here before we know it.

Allen Neighborhood Center is helping community members prep for gardening season. The center offers workshop courses on all things at home gardening.

Growing food at home doesn’t have to be hard and the center will show you how.

The next workshop Transplant Propagation Workshop w/ Tom Martin will be held on February 4th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

