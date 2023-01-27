Allen Neighborhood Center educating community on growing food at home

By Claudia Sella
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It certainly doesn’t feel like Spring outside right now, but it will be here before we know it.

Allen Neighborhood Center is helping community members prep for gardening season. The center offers workshop courses on all things at home gardening.

Growing food at home doesn’t have to be hard and the center will show you how.

The next workshop Transplant Propagation Workshop w/ Tom Martin will be held on February 4th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Teen killed in 3-vehicle Clinton County crash
Eastbound Saginaw Hwy between Nixon Rd and Broadbent Rd is closed for a car v. pedestrian crash
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
Arisknight Arkin-Everett Winfree
East Lansing man accused of kidnapping Italian woman, multiple sexual assaults
East Lansing High School
East Lansing High School students, parents voice concerns over campus violence

Latest News

Mozart's Birthday
MSU Music to host 13th annual Mozart birthday concert
Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk to preview Friday’s show, which will feature a...
Snow on the way and Studio 10 previews a classical performance
Visit Heritage Hall to celebrate Michigan’s 186th birthday
As our First Alert Weather Day continues, Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to...
First Alert Weather Day continues and a preview of Rock the Block