Visit Heritage Hall to celebrate Michigan’s 186th birthday

By Claudia Sella
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Happy 186th Birthday Michigan! You’re aging like fine wine.

Looking for a way to celebrate Michigan’s Birthday this week? Visit the brand new state of the art, 40 thousand square foot, Heritage Hall visitor center at Michigan’s Capitol.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Teen killed in 3-vehicle Clinton County crash
Faster Horses returns
2023 Faster Horses lineup has arrived
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers

Latest News

As our First Alert Weather Day continues, Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to...
First Alert Weather Day continues and a preview of Rock the Block
Soap Business
Local business Sylvia’s Sudsery helps people relax with self care
Local organization giving out free prom dresses to girls in need
Tasting Sweet Potato Pie
Celebrate National Pie Day with Sweet Encounter