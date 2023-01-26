Visit Heritage Hall to celebrate Michigan’s 186th birthday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Happy 186th Birthday Michigan! You’re aging like fine wine.

Looking for a way to celebrate Michigan’s Birthday this week? Visit the brand new state of the art, 40 thousand square foot, Heritage Hall visitor center at Michigan’s Capitol.

