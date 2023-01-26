Teen killed in 3-vehicle Clinton County crash

(KLTV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a 14-year-old boy was killed in a Duplain Township crash Thursday morning.

A 14-year-old boy in the front passenger seat of a Grand Prix was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was a 46-year-old Ovid woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Hollister Rd. north of Kinley Rd. in Duplain Township, according to authorities.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office preliminary investigation reports a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was northbound on Hollister Rd. when the driver lost control and entered into the path of a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. A 2007 Ford F-150 rear-ended the Equinox, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 12-year-old boy in the rear seat of the Grand Prix was ejected and taken by ambulance along with the driver to Sparrow Hospital-Lansing. Both the driver and the 12-year-old boy were critically injured according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities report the driver of the Equinox, a 59-year-old Elsie resident, had minor injuries and the driver of the Ford F-150, a 38-year-old Elsie resident, had no injuries and refused medical treatment.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Faster Horses returns
2023 Faster Horses lineup has arrived
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Michigan as seen from above.
More snow ahead and celebrating a stately birthday
MSP report driver clocked at 114 mph in Delta Township
State police report driver clocked at 114 mph in Delta Township
More Snow Ahead
A van was struck by a train in Howell on Jan. 25, 2023.
Minor injuries reported in Howell crash between van, train