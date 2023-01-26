Teen killed in 3-vehicle Clinton County crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a 14-year-old boy was killed in a Duplain Township crash Thursday morning.

A 14-year-old boy in the front passenger seat of a Grand Prix was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was a 46-year-old Ovid woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Hollister Rd. north of Kinley Rd. in Duplain Township, according to authorities.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office preliminary investigation reports a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was northbound on Hollister Rd. when the driver lost control and entered into the path of a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. A 2007 Ford F-150 rear-ended the Equinox, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 12-year-old boy in the rear seat of the Grand Prix was ejected and taken by ambulance along with the driver to Sparrow Hospital-Lansing. Both the driver and the 12-year-old boy were critically injured according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities report the driver of the Equinox, a 59-year-old Elsie resident, had minor injuries and the driver of the Ford F-150, a 38-year-old Elsie resident, had no injuries and refused medical treatment.

