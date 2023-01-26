Staudt on Sports: Iowa comes to the Breslin, East Lansing basketball game postponed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s show includes Tim’s thoughts on Iowa facing MSU tonight while #1-ranked Purdue travels to Michigan, head coaches and assistants on the move in the NFL, and an update on tonight’s Okemos-East Lansing game.

More sports:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.