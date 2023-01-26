Staudt on Sports: Iowa comes to the Breslin, East Lansing basketball game postponed

Tom Izzo leads his Spartans in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Tom Izzo leads his Spartans in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.(WILX-TV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s show includes Tim’s thoughts on Iowa facing MSU tonight while #1-ranked Purdue travels to Michigan, head coaches and assistants on the move in the NFL, and an update on tonight’s Okemos-East Lansing game.

