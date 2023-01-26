Sparrow’s new initiative pushes for more cancer screenings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Herbert-Herman Cancer Center at Sparrow teamed up with the American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer to raise awareness for cancer screenings.

Annual health screenings can detect traces of cancer in its early stages. As part of Coaches vs. Cancer week, doctors stress the importance of getting annual screenings.

Like many, Erin Morrison gets a screening mammogram every year. After having to delay her exam for a few months due to life problems, she was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, a form of breast cancer.

Her annual screening caught cancer at an early stage.

“During that process, it was found we were lucky the mammogram picked up the cancer,” said Morrison.

The decision to get screened allowed Morrison to receive chemotherapy for 18 weeks, a double mastectomy and 23 rounds of radiation. As of January 2021, she is now cancer-free.

Doctors at Sparrow Hospital said annual screenings are recommended to detect cancer in the breast, cervix or lungs.

“Screening is one of the simplest and one of the most effective tools that we have as a society to actually fight cancer,” said Dr. Gordan Srkalovic, Director of Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.

He added screenings significantly improve your chances of beating cancer.

“[The] essence of screening is that we are not treating cancer. We are actually preventing cancer from getting to the point when it becomes incurable,” said Srkalovic.

During 2020, hospital access was limited to those outside of dealing with COVID. As a result, cancer screenings dropped by 90%.

One of the reasons to get screened is it may be found in your family history.

“Of course, the risk is you have cancer and not know about it,” said Srkalovic.

“The earlier you can catch cancer, the greater chance and opportunity you have to completely go into remission and have the opportunity to live a healthy long life,” said Morrison.

Early screenings allow more people to survive cancer these days.

