Safety tips offered for Snowmobile Awareness Month

Consider these tips for getting home unscathed.
By Sarah Marilyn
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you have a love for trails and the outdoors then these snowmobile tips may be for you.

  • Wear appropriate clothing (make sure you dress for cold weather).
  • Stay aware of weather conditions.
  • Don’t speed.
  • Maintain your supplies and do the proper safety checks.
  • Never drink and ride
  • Bring a buddy
According to the State of Michigan between January and March of 2022, 13 people died in snowmobiling accidents.

Scott Adams at Full Throttle Motor Sports has been riding for over 40 years and says “having the right safety equipment including a helmet, goggles, warm gloves and incredible gear is important.”

Riders should walk around and inspect the vehicle, and make sure it’s safe before operating.

Visit Michigan.gov for interactive snowmobile maps and to view the latest on trails.

