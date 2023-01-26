In My View: College basketball needs six fouls per player

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We need to go to six fouls per player in college basketball.

Too many games are decided by officials who put players on the bench in foul trouble early in games. It hurts MSU especially because MSU coach Tom Izzo tends to remove players with two fouls in the first half.

It’s the only sport where officials can determine the outcome just with fouls putting players on the bench. Six fouls doesn’t solve all the problems but in my view, it would keep the best players on the floor more often.

