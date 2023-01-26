In My View: College basketball needs six fouls per player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We need to go to six fouls per player in college basketball.

Too many games are decided by officials who put players on the bench in foul trouble early in games. It hurts MSU especially because MSU coach Tom Izzo tends to remove players with two fouls in the first half.

It’s the only sport where officials can determine the outcome just with fouls putting players on the bench. Six fouls doesn’t solve all the problems but in my view, it would keep the best players on the floor more often.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.