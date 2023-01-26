State police report driver clocked at 114 mph in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a driver was stopped for traveling at 114 mph on I-496 in Delta Township Thursday morning.

The Eaton County traffic stop near Creyts Rd. was reported by MSP First District on social media as a reminder that “troopers are out in force.”

Troopers are out in force today stopping unsafe drivers. This motorist was stopped this morning for 114 mph on I-496 near Creyts Rd, Delta Township, Eaton County. High speeds like this not only are unsafe for the driver but other motorist as well. pic.twitter.com/7iTUjSEq5C — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) January 26, 2023

MSP is reminding drivers to be safe, for yourself as a driver and other motorists as well.

