State police report driver clocked at 114 mph in Delta Township

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a driver was stopped for traveling at 114 mph on I-496 in Delta Township Thursday morning.

The Eaton County traffic stop near Creyts Rd. was reported by MSP First District on social media as a reminder that “troopers are out in force.”

MSP is reminding drivers to be safe, for yourself as a driver and other motorists as well.

