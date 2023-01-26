More snow ahead and celebrating a stately birthday

By Colton Cichoracki, Claudia Sella and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk to preview the show, where we will be celebrating a very special birthday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a preview of our next round of snow expected this weekend.

Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 26, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 63° 1944
  • Lansing Record Low: -14° 1885
  • Jackson Record High: 65º 1944
  • Jackson Record Low: -15º 1987

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Faster Horses returns
2023 Faster Horses lineup has arrived
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Teen killed in 3-vehicle Clinton County crash
MSP report driver clocked at 114 mph in Delta Township
State police report driver clocked at 114 mph in Delta Township
More Snow Ahead
A van was struck by a train in Howell on Jan. 25, 2023.
Minor injuries reported in Howell crash between van, train