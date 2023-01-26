Minor injuries reported in Howell crash between van, train

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The occupants of a van that was struck by a train Wednesday received only minor injuries.

According to authorities, the crash happened on Barron Road, just west of Oak Grove Road in Howell. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said the van was unable to stop in time due to snowy conditions, was struck by the train and rolled over into a ditch.

The driver and the passenger were transported to a hospital for minor injuries, but the sheriff’s office said everyone “is doing well.”

