Michigan State Police release video of man firing shots at helicopter

A 33-year-old man from Lincoln Park was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Background: Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers

According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter from the second story of an abandoned home on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.

Police released footage of the man shining the laser and shooting at the helicopter Wednesday. The helicopter was not struck.

When troopers approached the residence on foot, they said the man came out of the home and started firing at them and they returned fire. The man died at the scene.

Police said the man was staying in the abandoned house, where they recovered six guns. No other people were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Detectives said they have not been able to determine a motive. The two troopers involved are currently on leave.

The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force is investigating the shooting. Further details were not revealed at the time.

