Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.

Authorities said they found methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates and the three occupants were taken into custody. While at Clinton County Jail, a corrections officer reportedly found additional methamphetamine and fentanyl that one of the suspects was allegedly smuggling in.

A man from East Lansing was lodged on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, felon in possession of ammunition, receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of fake IDs.

A woman from East Lansing was lodged on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and receiving and concealing stolen property. The sheriff’s office said she had multiple outstanding warrants.

A woman from St. Johns was lodged on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, providing false info to police and smuggling contraband into a correctional facility. She reportedly also had an armed car-jacking warrant that she was lodged on.

