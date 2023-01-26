Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop

Meth, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a Jan. 24, 2023 traffic stop in...
Meth, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a Jan. 24, 2023 traffic stop in Clinton County.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.

Authorities said they found methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates and the three occupants were taken into custody. While at Clinton County Jail, a corrections officer reportedly found additional methamphetamine and fentanyl that one of the suspects was allegedly smuggling in.

A man from East Lansing was lodged on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, felon in possession of ammunition, receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of fake IDs.

A woman from East Lansing was lodged on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and receiving and concealing stolen property. The sheriff’s office said she had multiple outstanding warrants.

A woman from St. Johns was lodged on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, providing false info to police and smuggling contraband into a correctional facility. She reportedly also had an armed car-jacking warrant that she was lodged on.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer celebrates achievements, lays out plans in 2023 State of the State
Kyra Harris Bolden
From lynching to law school, Kyra Bolden makes history serving on the state’s highest court
Kyra Harris Bolden makes history in Michigan's highest court
What to expect from Whitmer’s State of the State Address