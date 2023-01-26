FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food

The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in...
The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in baby food.(ThamKC via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is weighing in on allowable amounts of lead in baby food.

According to new draft guidance by the FDA, it is suggesting lead levels in certain baby and toddler foods be set at 20 parts per billion or less.

Lead occurs naturally in the soil so it reportedly can’t be avoided completely in plants. But the new FDA guidance suggests a lower limit of ten parts per billion on baby food custards, fruits meats and food blends.

However, critics said the new guidance isn’t enough.

The group Healthy Babies Bright Futures said while any action on the part of the FDA is welcome, the suggested levels of lead are not low enough to move the needle.

A 2019 report found dangerous levels of lead and other heavy metals in 95% of manufactured baby food.

That report triggered a 2021 congressional investigation that found leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Teen killed in 3-vehicle Clinton County crash
Faster Horses returns
2023 Faster Horses lineup has arrived
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers

Latest News

Ukrainian students visit Michigan State Capitol
Ukrainian students visit Michigan State Capitol
Ukrainian students visit Michigan State Capitol
Ukrainian students visit Michigan State Capitol
Before heading out on frozen waterways check with local sports shops for ice information
Safety tips offered for Snowmobile Awareness Month
Before heading out on frozen waterways check with local sports shops for ice information
Safety tips offered for snowmobile awareness month
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids